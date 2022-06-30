JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Price Target to GBX 255

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 230 ($2.82) to GBX 255 ($3.13) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.07) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.56) to GBX 285 ($3.50) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ConvaTec Group to a sector perform rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 195 ($2.39) to GBX 210 ($2.58) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConvaTec Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 241.67 ($2.96).

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

Shares of CTEC stock opened at GBX 226.20 ($2.78) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £4.62 billion and a PE ratio of 48.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 214.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 198.46. ConvaTec Group has a 12 month low of GBX 165.30 ($2.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 265 ($3.25). The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.85.

In related news, insider Jonny Mason purchased 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 224 ($2.75) per share, for a total transaction of £49,280 ($60,458.84).

ConvaTec Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.