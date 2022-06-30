Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $30.31

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.31 and last traded at $30.60, with a volume of 1157 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.92.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KAMN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Kaman from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Kaman in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $868.44 million, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Kaman ( NYSE:KAMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $158.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.00 million. Kaman had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 6.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kaman Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

In other news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 3,707 shares of Kaman stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $129,448.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Kaman by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kaman by 483.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Kaman by 463.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kaman in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Kaman by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Company Profile (NYSE:KAMN)

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

