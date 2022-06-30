Kava Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last Week (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 30th. One Kava coin can now be purchased for $1.75 or 0.00009119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kava has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. Kava has a market capitalization of $381.72 million and approximately $32.56 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00085818 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000584 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00017022 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00048028 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00257804 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

StoneDAO (SDT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001771 BTC.

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 223,211,253 coins and its circulating supply is 218,242,504 coins. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava’s official website is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

