Kemacoin (KEMA) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

Kemacoin (KEMA) traded down 29.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One Kemacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kemacoin has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. Kemacoin has a total market capitalization of $7,323.05 and approximately $3.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003617 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00143372 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00009989 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000879 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Kemacoin Profile

Kemacoin (CRYPTO:KEMA) is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. The official website for Kemacoin is www.kema.io . Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

