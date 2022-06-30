Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €670.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €670.00 ($712.77) target price on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KER. Royal Bank of Canada set a €810.00 ($861.70) price target on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. HSBC set a €600.00 ($638.30) price objective on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €645.00 ($686.17) price objective on shares of Kering in a report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €650.00 ($691.49) price objective on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €700.00 ($744.68) price objective on shares of Kering in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Kering alerts:

Shares of EPA:KER opened at €500.60 ($532.55) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €490.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is €582.31. Kering has a 52 week low of €231.35 ($246.12) and a 52 week high of €417.40 ($444.04).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.