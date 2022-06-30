Kessler Investment Group LLC Buys 1,435 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises 2.4% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USB. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.90. 102,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,946,019. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.06. The company has a market capitalization of $68.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $44.79 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.66%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

