Kessler Investment Group LLC Buys 429 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNC. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 575,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,596,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.9% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,148.6% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PNC. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Argus decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.29.

NYSE:PNC traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $156.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.51 and a 12 month high of $228.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.38 and a 200-day moving average of $186.58.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

