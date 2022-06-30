Kessler Investment Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Kessler Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 51.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $1,783,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,121,968.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total value of $1,579,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 128,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,661.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 186,216 shares of company stock worth $13,088,279. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of SCI traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.70. 5,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,291. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $52.97 and a 1-year high of $72.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.06 and a 200 day moving average of $66.02.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $394.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

Service Co. International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.