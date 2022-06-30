Kessler Investment Group LLC Has $43,000 Position in Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK)

Kessler Investment Group LLC lowered its position in Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Rating) by 73.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,525 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,980 shares during the quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Patriot National Bancorp were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patriot National Bancorp by 31.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Patriot National Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

Shares of Patriot National Bancorp stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $12.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,397. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average of $15.34. Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $7.54 million for the quarter.

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, savings, prepaid deposit, on-line national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

