Kessler Investment Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Kessler Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,512 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 2.8% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,437,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,966 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,200. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $77.91. 1,172,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,171,719. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.58. The company has a market cap of $126.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.51 and a 1-year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.04.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

