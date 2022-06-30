Kessler Investment Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,107,000 after purchasing an additional 813,983 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,514 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,731,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,130,000 after purchasing an additional 409,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $2,213,765,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,982,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,820,000 after buying an additional 470,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 41,857 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total transaction of $13,773,045.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,161,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,274,490,634.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,305,449 shares of company stock valued at $404,243,739 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE LLY traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $322.66. The stock had a trading volume of 29,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,963. The company has a market cap of $306.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $220.20 and a 1-year high of $330.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $299.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.63.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.65.

About Eli Lilly and (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.