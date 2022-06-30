KeyCorp Boosts FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $325.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.00% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FedEx’s Q1 2023 earnings at $5.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.56 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $7.12 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays set a $320.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on FedEx from $279.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.20.
Shares of FDX opened at $233.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $192.82 and a fifty-two week high of $302.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $215.04 and its 200-day moving average is $226.93.
In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,312,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,046 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $593,029,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 11,807.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,918 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $127,014,000 after purchasing an additional 544,308 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 24,340.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 490,284 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $113,447,000 after purchasing an additional 488,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,346,614,000 after acquiring an additional 394,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.
FedEx Company Profile (Get Rating)
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FedEx (FDX)
- Why Hershey’s May Deliver a Sweet Surprise This Earnings Season
- MarketBeat Podcast: Spot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes
- Conn’s Stock is Getting Cheap
- It’s Time To Rotate Out Of McCormick & Company
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.