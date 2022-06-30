KeyCorp Boosts FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $325.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.00% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FedEx’s Q1 2023 earnings at $5.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.56 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $7.12 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays set a $320.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on FedEx from $279.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.20.

Shares of FDX opened at $233.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $192.82 and a fifty-two week high of $302.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $215.04 and its 200-day moving average is $226.93.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,312,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,046 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $593,029,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 11,807.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,918 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $127,014,000 after purchasing an additional 544,308 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 24,340.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 490,284 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $113,447,000 after purchasing an additional 488,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,346,614,000 after acquiring an additional 394,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

