KeyCorp Lowers NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Price Target to $23.00

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.80% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th.
Shares of NTST stock opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $912.43 million, a P/E ratio of 211.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.67. NETSTREIT has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $26.92.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 108.6% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,174,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256,405 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NETSTREIT by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,215,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,590,000 after acquiring an additional 301,952 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in NETSTREIT by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,644,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,548,000 after acquiring an additional 868,869 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in NETSTREIT by 196.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,074,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NETSTREIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,870,000.
NETSTREIT Company Profile (Get Rating)
NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NETSTREIT (NTST)
- Why Hershey’s May Deliver a Sweet Surprise This Earnings Season
- MarketBeat Podcast: Spot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes
- Conn’s Stock is Getting Cheap
- It’s Time To Rotate Out Of McCormick & Company
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.