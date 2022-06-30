KeyCorp Lowers NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Price Target to $23.00

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of NTST stock opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $912.43 million, a P/E ratio of 211.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.67. NETSTREIT has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $26.92.

NETSTREIT ( NYSE:NTST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.20). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NETSTREIT will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 108.6% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,174,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256,405 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NETSTREIT by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,215,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,590,000 after acquiring an additional 301,952 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in NETSTREIT by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,644,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,548,000 after acquiring an additional 868,869 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in NETSTREIT by 196.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,074,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NETSTREIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,870,000.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

