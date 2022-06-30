KickToken (KICK) Price Tops $0.0092 on Exchanges

KickToken (KICK) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 30th. One KickToken coin can now be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. KickToken has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and $165,406.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005298 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,864.65 or 0.99971994 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009475 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005299 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002706 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a coin. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 123,288,969 coins. KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com . The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

Buying and Selling KickToken

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars.

