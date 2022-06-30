Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.22.

KRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $52.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.91. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $49.17 and a 52-week high of $79.06.

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.03 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. Kilroy Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 134.19%.

In other news, EVP John Osmond sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $60,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,879.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 564.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 167,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,121,000 after buying an additional 142,688 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after buying an additional 15,569 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 248,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,463,000 after buying an additional 40,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 338.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 49,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 37,914 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.