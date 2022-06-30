Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.69.

KGC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

NYSE:KGC opened at $3.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.25. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $7.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 19.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 63.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 909,462 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after buying an additional 352,381 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $1,928,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $882,000. Finally, Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 4.9% in the first quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC now owns 2,488,764 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after buying an additional 116,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold (Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.