Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) PT Lowered to C$11.00

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $7.50 price objective on Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.25 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.31.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $3.63. The company had a trading volume of 521,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,556,166. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.01. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $7.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KGC. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

