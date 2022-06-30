Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.70

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$4.70 and last traded at C$4.71, with a volume of 277345 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.81.

K has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$7.65 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Cormark boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.78.

The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.05 billion and a PE ratio of 20.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.68.

Kinross Gold ( TSE:K Get Rating ) (NYSE:KGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$972.85 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

In other news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 34,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.30, for a total value of C$182,108.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$560,798.30.

About Kinross Gold (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

