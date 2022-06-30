Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KRG. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $17.96 on Thursday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $16.97 and a one year high of $23.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -26.41, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.24 and a 200 day moving average of $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.48). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 313.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,786,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,044,000 after purchasing an additional 11,213,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,479,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958,610 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,817,000. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1,149.3% in the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 5,078,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,156,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808,847 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

