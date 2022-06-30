Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,400 shares, a growth of 123.9% from the May 31st total of 76,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,704.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KLKNF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Klöckner & Co SE from €17.20 ($18.30) to €17.80 ($18.94) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cheuvreux upgraded Klöckner & Co SE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of Klöckner & Co SE stock remained flat at $$10.83 during trading on Thursday. Klöckner & Co SE has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $12.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.46.

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

