Klondike Gold (CVE:KG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.14

Shares of Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 23500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.16. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of C$22.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.00.

About Klondike Gold

Klondike Gold Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It focuses on the exploration and development of its Yukon gold projects covering an area of 585 square kilometers of hard rock and 24 square kilometers of placer claims located in Dawson City.

