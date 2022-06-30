Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $34.38

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.38 and last traded at $34.61, with a volume of 49976 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.91.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KSS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $85.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.21.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.84.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.59). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 7.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,544,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,782,000 after acquiring an additional 305,766 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter worth about $201,401,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,910,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,978,000 after purchasing an additional 360,124 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,872,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,853,000 after purchasing an additional 36,351 shares during the period. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,920,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

