Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 11 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZO. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 10.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,169.41.

AutoZone stock opened at $2,140.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,488.04 and a 12 month high of $2,267.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,033.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,007.78.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by $3.33. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $26.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total value of $3,330,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,752 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,154.70, for a total value of $5,929,734.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 323 shares in the company, valued at $695,968.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,732 shares of company stock worth $10,277,334 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

