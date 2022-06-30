Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.7% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $190.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.84. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $181.67 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

