Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 62,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 9,166 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 86,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 234,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,291,000 after buying an additional 20,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $59.10 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.19.

