Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,848 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,231,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,788,000 after buying an additional 803,958 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 245.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 609,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,178,000 after buying an additional 432,692 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,286.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 353,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,008,000 after buying an additional 338,487 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,209,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,576,000 after buying an additional 262,052 shares during the period.

Shares of VO stock opened at $198.54 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $188.89 and a 12-month high of $261.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.07 and a 200-day moving average of $228.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

