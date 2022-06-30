Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,036 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $6,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JEPI. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 28,944 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 239,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,132,000 after purchasing an additional 29,151 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $55.53 on Thursday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $52.54 and a 1-year high of $63.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.92 and its 200 day moving average is $59.60.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.