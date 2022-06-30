Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $373,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Deere & Company by 534.1% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 32,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,374,000 after purchasing an additional 27,114 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 2.4% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 8.3% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 20,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $41,562,000. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DE. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $429.06.

DE stock opened at $300.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $373.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $295.59 and a 52 week high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

