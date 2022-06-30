Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on WM. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.00.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $151.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.34 and a 200 day moving average of $155.02. The firm has a market cap of $62.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $170.18.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

In related news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total value of $1,717,503.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,457,752.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,985 shares of company stock valued at $10,072,025. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

