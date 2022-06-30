Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.83

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.83 and traded as high as $19.19. Kronos Worldwide shares last traded at $19.17, with a volume of 421,073 shares trading hands.

KRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kronos Worldwide from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kronos Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Kronos Worldwide ( NYSE:KRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.22. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $562.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.02 million. Research analysts predict that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.02%.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Contran sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $129,446.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 249.1% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 14.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

