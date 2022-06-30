L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 141.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.09.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $237.40. 3,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,951. The stock has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $236.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.24. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.71 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

