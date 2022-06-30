Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Rating) dropped 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.64 and last traded at $4.64. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 25,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

LCSHF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 781 ($9.58) to GBX 731 ($8.97) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lancashire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 815 ($10.00) to GBX 755 ($9.26) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lancashire has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $547.77.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.86.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

