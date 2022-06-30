Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. PTC accounts for about 4.8% of Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $12,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,719,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,056,426,000 after purchasing an additional 238,059 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of PTC by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,569,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,193,000 after purchasing an additional 542,019 shares during the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 4,368,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,464 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PTC by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,254,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,378,000 after purchasing an additional 170,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 365.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,221,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $209,628.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,162.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $568,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,512 shares in the company, valued at $91,513,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,906 shares of company stock worth $36,297,771 over the last three months. 10.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PTC opened at $107.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.13. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.55 and a 12 month high of $153.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $505.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.34 million. PTC had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 25.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PTC from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PTC from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on PTC from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.57.

About PTC (Get Rating)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.