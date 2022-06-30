Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.02 Million Position in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,870 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings accounts for 0.8% of Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.28% of Hingham Institution for Savings worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 346.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,449 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

HIFS opened at $285.00 on Thursday. Hingham Institution for Savings has a one year low of $270.50 and a one year high of $432.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.92.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The savings and loans company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 51.86% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio is 7.98%.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.

