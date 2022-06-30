Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Charles River Laboratories International comprises 5.5% of Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $14,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CRL opened at $219.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.37 and a twelve month high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $913.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.64 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total transaction of $41,110.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,199.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.00.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

