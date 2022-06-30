Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) Short Interest Update

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a drop of 77.3% from the May 31st total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

LGAC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.80. 66,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,070. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $9.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LGAC. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 2,104.9% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,219,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073,591 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 420.4% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,622,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,500 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,700,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,692,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,196,000 after acquiring an additional 784,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks opportunities in the subsectors of healthcare, technology, energy transition, and financial and consumer sectors.

