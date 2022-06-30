LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $47.57

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $47.57 and last traded at $47.57, with a volume of 9190 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.02.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities lowered shares of LendingTree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $105.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LendingTree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $596.17 million, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.62.

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $283.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.65 million. LendingTree had a net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. LendingTree’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LendingTree news, Director Mark A. Ernst purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.67 per share, with a total value of $656,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $656,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TREE. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in LendingTree during the fourth quarter valued at $20,751,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in LendingTree during the fourth quarter valued at $18,807,000. HST Ventures LLC bought a new position in LendingTree during the fourth quarter valued at $10,992,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in LendingTree by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,687,000 after acquiring an additional 65,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its position in LendingTree by 38.3% during the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 217,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,011,000 after acquiring an additional 60,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

About LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

