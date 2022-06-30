Lethean (LTHN) Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Lethean (LTHN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 30th. During the last seven days, Lethean has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lethean has a market capitalization of $150,534.80 and approximately $304.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lethean alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,922.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,019.09 or 0.05385662 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000338 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00030415 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.32 or 0.00271190 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $109.47 or 0.00578518 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00076170 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.84 or 0.00527654 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.