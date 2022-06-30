Leverty Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:XVV)

Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:XVV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000. iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Leverty Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Leverty Financial Group LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XVV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,732,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Retirement Capital Strategies increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 197.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 216,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 143,408 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF alerts:

XVV stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.17. The stock had a trading volume of 343 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,328. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.87. iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $37.22.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.