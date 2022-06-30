Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Short Interest Update

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 122.0% from the May 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
LBSR remained flat at $$0.32 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,910. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.37.
Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
