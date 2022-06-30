Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Short Interest Update

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 122.0% from the May 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

LBSR remained flat at $$0.32 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,910. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.37.

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp., a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, zinc, manganese, and other metals, including rare earth elements. Its principal property is the Hay Mountain project that comprises 35 mineral exploration permits covering an area of 15,793.24 acres, as well as 93 federal lode mining claims covering an area of 1,594.68 acres located to the southeast of Tombstone; and the Red Rock Canyon gold property, part of Hay Mountain project covering an area of 6,653 acres of State of Arizona Mineral Exploration Permits and 320 acres of Federal Lode Mining Claims.

