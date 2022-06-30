LikeCoin Trading 17.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LIKE)

LikeCoin (LIKE) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 30th. One LikeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $1.95 million and $1,672.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LikeCoin Profile

LIKE is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,081,994,160 coins and its circulating supply is 1,120,363,871 coins. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

