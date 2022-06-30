Linker Coin Price Reaches $0.0246 on Exchanges (LNC)

Linker Coin (LNC) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Linker Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.78 million and approximately $130.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Linker Coin has traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar. One Linker Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0246 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Linker Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005249 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,080.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005244 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Linker Coin Coin Profile

Linker Coin (CRYPTO:LNC) is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

Buying and Selling Linker Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linker Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linker Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Linker Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linker Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.