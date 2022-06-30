Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Liquidity Services from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of Liquidity Services stock opened at $13.61 on Monday. Liquidity Services has a 12-month low of $11.39 and a 12-month high of $28.73. The stock has a market cap of $484.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.95.

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The company had revenue of $68.28 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 87.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 153.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 248.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

