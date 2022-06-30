Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Reaches $0.0034 on Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.61 million and approximately $1,166.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $163.61 or 0.00761877 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,137.68 or 1.00273030 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 760,569,137 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.