Lith Token (LITH) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Major Exchanges

Lith Token (LITH) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 29th. Over the last seven days, Lith Token has traded 87.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lith Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lith Token has a market cap of $7.93 million and approximately $55,532.00 worth of Lith Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Lith Token

Lith Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,500,000,000 coins. Lith Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lith Token Coin Trading

