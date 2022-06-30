Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOCC) Short Interest Up 103.6% in June

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOCC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 103.6% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Baker Capital Management LP raised its stake in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition by 58.8% during the first quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 890,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 329,635 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition by 3.8% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 311,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 11,502 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,901,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,896,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $975,000. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LOCC remained flat at $$9.66 during midday trading on Thursday. 5 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,745. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.67. Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

