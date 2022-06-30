LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. LiveOne had a negative net margin of 44.01% and a negative return on equity of 1,399.02%. LiveOne updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

LiveOne stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,037. The firm has a market cap of $71.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10. LiveOne has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $4.87.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of LiveOne from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LVO. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LiveOne by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,034,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 339,342 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of LiveOne by 10.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 18,070 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LiveOne by 123.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 80,055 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveOne in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of LiveOne in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

