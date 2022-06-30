Loser Coin (LOWB) Market Cap Achieves $1.30 Million

Loser Coin (LOWB) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 30th. Loser Coin has a total market cap of $1.30 million and $626,468.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Loser Coin has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One Loser Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00196179 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 47.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.66 or 0.01504433 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005317 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00096795 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00016112 BTC.

Loser Coin Profile

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Loser Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loser Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loser Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loser Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

