Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.82-$1.87 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 billion-$1.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.35-$9.50 EPS.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $282.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $304.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.46. The stock has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on LULU shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $491.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $423.88.

In other news, Director Kourtney Gibson purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 60.2% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 161.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 442 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 33.7% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 103.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 883 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

