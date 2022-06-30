Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Acquired by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.04. The stock had a trading volume of 53,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,119,038. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.01. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $14.49.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 48.54%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

